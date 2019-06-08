Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway hints she is upset enough about the state’s position on abortion rights she may run for governor next year. Galloway recently defended her incumbency in a statewide election and has not hitherto been seen as a prospective chief executive.

But why not? At least, what’s wrong with the very idea of Galloway running for governor?

Admittedly there is more than a hint of practical politics surrounding her prospective decision. She can run and lose the race for governor and still remain in the office of state auditor, where she is doing a very good job. She could achieve a double-whammy of name recognition in a campaign for governor while still remaining in the headlines as auditor, an office that allows recognition without offering the chances for accumulating political enmity likely from many others.

She could also get a good feel for her prospects as governor. There’s nothing like a statewide campaign to gauge one’s proclivities for office. She could gauge the reactions she receives and get a good sense of opposition that would arise against her. She is a Democrat auditor in a Republican state administration.

All of that.

So in a real sense, one might wonder why Nicole Galloway would not make a run at it this time.

From a voters’ perspective, we would learn more about her prospects, whether we think she has talents and instincts beyond those already apparent as auditor. Auditors have a unique vantage point for learning about state government at all levels. They are likely to see problems they might want to help resolve in higher office.

A number of state auditors have gone on to become governors or hold other high office. Galloway’s promising predecessor as auditor, Tom Schweich, was launching a campaign for governor when he committed suicide. Sen. Claire McCaskill was a former auditor. Any casual student of Missouri political history can name others.

Don’t be surprised if Nicole Galloway decides to take a turn on the campaign trail. Like many seekers of political office she vowed during her campaign she wanted to serve four years in the currently sought position only to sense the lure of higher office, a promise almost impossible to avoid making and keeping when success calls, and in my mind never a disqualifier when a candidate wants to proceed.

Never say you know the last word about any human heart.

—Henry James