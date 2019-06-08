An airplane plane crash Friday evening at Lee's Summit Airport left the pilot, who was alone, with minor injuries, Lee's Summit Police said. The crash happened shortly before 6:45 p.m. on the north edge of the airport, on the east side of the north/south runway. The pilot was taken to the hospital before airport personnel had a chance to ask if the accident happened during landing or takeoff. The airport, which is a non-towered facility, remained open on all runways, and officials with the Federal Aviation Administration began investigating later Friday evening, police said. [Photo courtesy of Lee’s Summit Police Department]