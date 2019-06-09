James L. Simpson, 67, of Camp Point, Ill., went by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered in mini-van accident at 8:06 a.m. Sunday, June 9, in Ralls County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Simpson was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on state Highway 19 at the north edge of Center.

Officers said he fell asleep, and the vehicle went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole and a ditch. Simpson was wearing a seat belt.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, Center Fire Department and Ameren UE.