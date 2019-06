The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified a 56-year-old man from Independence as the person found dead Thursday in the spillway at Blue Springs Lake.

According to the Highway Patrol, Bernard Lindsey had been seen Thursday afternoon casting a net near the spillway. About one hour later, at 5:30 p.m., he was seen floating face down in the water. A bystander pulled him to shore. The Highway Patrol had no further details on the incident.

– Staff reports