An Independence woman who bought a gun used by a 14-year-old in a fatal shooting last year has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Rebecca McCrorey, 39, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Kansas City, and she will be sentenced at a later date. Under federal guidelines, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, officers found drugs at a house at the 1200 block of South Ranson Street in Independence on July 7, 2018, after Kelsean Harvey of Lee's Summit was shot dead there. Officers searched the house and found a bag of nearly 64 grams of methamphetamine in McCrorey's bedroom, as well as two empty 9mm gun boxes and a receipt from two months ago for the guns. By pleading guilty, she admitted to knowingly and unlawfully using her home to use and store meth.

Police found Harvey dead in the living room. A 14-year-old who said he shot Harvey was charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action soon after the shooting. He said he and two others took the guns from the scene. McCrorey said she had gone with a friend who bought the guns, and she then bought them from the friend. Three teens who lived at the house said McCrorey bought the guns for her 15-year-old twin sons.