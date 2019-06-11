A trio of Blue Springs teenagers in Troop 605 – Tyler Dwyer, Matthew Sperry and Logan Fischer – received their Eagle Scout rank during the Eagle Court of Honor hold April 28 at The Gathering Baptist Church in Blue Springs.

Dwyer, the son of Carrie Dwyer Eldridge of Blue Springs, just completed his freshman year at the Blue Springs Freshman Center, has earned 37 merit badges in the past four years and is a brave in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. For his Eagle service project he built four large, insulated dog houses and two feral cat houses for the The Rescue Project in Kansas City. In part of his spare time he is an animal shelter volunteer.

Sperry is the son of Teresa Sperry of Blue Springs and Clint Sperry of Oak Grove and just completed his freshman year at Plaza Heights Christian Academy in Blue Springs. He has earned 36 merit badges, accumulated 409 service hours during his time with the troop and is a brave in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. For his Eagle service project he enlisted help from his scout troop and others to build C-box retaining walls around two manual track switches for the Midland Railway Association in Baldwin City, Kansas.

Fischer is the son of Scott and Brenda Fischer of Blue Springs and just completed his sophomore year at Plaza Heights. He has earned 43 merit badges and has become a brave and a warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. For his Eagle service project, Fischer cleared brush and trees and mulched more than a half-mile of walking trails for dogs at the Great Plains SPCA Regional Animal Shelter.