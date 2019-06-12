At its June 3 meeting the Columbia City Council issued rules governing the locations of medical marijuana businesses, avoiding the worst recommendations of city staff that would have made availability in downtown areas almost impossible. Was that the staff’s goal?

I was derelict in not recommending against the staff suggestions before the meeting, but with advice from diligent supporters the city council adopted a decent compromise. Staff had recommended no marijuana facility be located within 1,000 feet of any church, school or childcare facility. The council changed that to 500 feet. Many Missouri cities had eliminated that restriction altogether or lowered it to less than 500 feet. The council scrubbed staff rules requiring marijuana dispensaries had to be on second floors of buildings, which would have triggered federal disability elevator requirements.

There still are too many hurdles, but the compromise will allow medical marijuana to get off the ground in answer to a strong majority vote in favor of Amendment 2 authorizing distribution and consumption.

For some time I have been recommending legalization of marijuana for general recreational use, mainly to fight the crime associated with the marijuana black market, entirely caused by government prohibition. Local Columbia attorney Dan Viets has been a statewide leader in this movement. He and his cohorts urged the council to modify the overly strict rules laid out by staff, asking utterly reasonable questions about why the City of Columbia should deviate so dramatically from other Missouri burgs. You’d think we would be more in a leadership role. We have haltingly joined the parade.

The move toward legalization was bound to be a stumbling one, at best. Indeed, it is, but at least our solons tripped out in the right direction. Good for them, and us. We will learn from a tentative start.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

