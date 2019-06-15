‘Guide Us’ at Stone Church

The theme for Sunday's service at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, is “Guide Us.”

Gwendolyn Hawks-Blue will be the speaker, with Eric Scott presiding and music provided by organist John Davies.

Closed captioning is provided for the hearing impaired. For more information, call 816-254-2211 or email www.stone-church.org.

Summer music series at First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant St., Independence, continues its Summer Music Series with a concert at 7 p.m., June 23.

Mezzo soprano Katherine Bryant and violinist Kelley Bohling will be accompanied by pianist Christina Liu. Summer concert events are free and open to the public, with a $10 suggested donation.

Take virtual tour of Kirtland Temple

A three-dimensional virtual tour of the Temple in Kirtland, Ohio, the first Latter Day Saint Temple, is now available online. Go to www.kirtlandtemple.org, create an account and contribute $7, which goes toward preservation efforts and is good for 24 hours of viewing. Click the circles in the video images to “walk” through the Temple. A different button specifically for group viewings requests a $25 donation.

The 3-D virtual tour can be viewed with standard monitor and keyboard or with a virtual reality headset. Buttons in the lower right corner of the screen toggle between the monitor and virtual reality headset option.

