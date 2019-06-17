Independence Police Monday night were looking for a man they say stabbed and carjacked a city tourism volunteer late Monday afternoon at the Bingham-Waggoner Estate.

The attack happened about 5:48 p.m. Monday at the historic site at 313 W. Pacific Ave., across the street from National Frontier Trails Museum. The volunteer was working there when the pictured suspect assaulted her with an edged weapon – stabbed her with a pair of scissors “numerous times,” according to the dispatch call – and carjacked her in the parking lot. The suspect, described as a Hispanic man of small build, then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, a White 2016 Honda HR-V with Missouri license plate HA0 W7Z.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

If you know who this is, call the TIPS hotline at 816- 474-8477, IPD Tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.