Some residents may need to change their Fourth of July plans as the city of Blue Springs announced it will not be holding its annual “Red, White and Blue Springs” celebration this year.

The city canceled the event due to construction in the Blue Springs School District. The event is traditionally held at Blue Springs High School.

Mayor Carson Ross said it was a tough decision due to the event being loved by many families.

“With the ongoing construction at both Blue Springs and Blue Springs South high schools, there was simply not a feasible venue to safely host the Red, White and Blue Springs Fireworks Celebration,” he said.

For those holding their own displays, the city allows fireworks during certain hours. From July 1 to 3, residents can discharge fireworks from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.. On July 4, the cutoff time is extended to midnight. Bottle rockets and aerial luminaries are prohibited.

According to the city, police will exercise increased street patrol during this time.

The city plans to hold the celebration next year.

The construction at Blue Springs High School consists of a new library, a new band classroom and a third gym. Blue Springs South High School is receiving a small theater, a third gym and class space.