Name: Megan Hall

School: Fort Osage

Class Rank: 1

Academic honors: Valedictorian, Marine Corps Academic Excellence Award, President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Missouri Top 10 Academic Award, “A” Honor Roll, Bright Flight Scholarship, Missouri Scholars Academy, Spanish Award, Scholar Athlete Award.

Major extracurricular activities: Top Honor Choir (Touch of Class), Youth Advisory Council, varsity girls golf, National Honor Society, Neighborhood Dinners volunteer, Math Club, Student Ambassador.

Who was your most inspirational teacher, and why?

My most inspirational teacher was my Spanish teacher, Mrs. Emily Thomas. She taught me the importance of academics and studying, but that it is also essential to enjoy life and live in the moment. As an underclassman, she constantly reminded me to thank and appreciate the adults and teachers in my life who gave their continuous support. Through her, I found a love for immersing into new cultures and now have the desire to pursue Spanish studies after high school. She has inspired me to remain optimistic and open-minded to whatever trials that might occur.

What college are you attending, and why did you pick that school?

This fall I will be attending William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. I chose this college because of its small class sizes and innumerable opportunities to engage in community service and music. The college’s focus on critical thinking will allow me to expand my knowledge beyond the classroom to all areas of life.

What are your plans after college?

After obtaining a bachelor’s in biochemistry and Spanish, I hope to attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Master of Science in Anesthesia Program to anesthesiologist assistant. I then hope to further my musical abilities by auditioning for the Kansas City Chorale, continue serving at the Stone Church Neighborhood Dinners, and soon start my family.

Name: Bailee Summer

School: Fort Osage

Class Rank: 2

Academic honors: Salutatorian, top 10 in class all four years, National Honor Society, Scholar Athlete.

Major extracurricular activities: Varsity soccer all four years and senior captain, Student Council all four years – vice president as a junior, student body president as a senior – National Honor Society,

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mrs Dudley. I had her for Spanish 1 as a freshman and then again for Spanish 3 and 4. She is the teacher who goes above and beyond for her students. I don’t know anyone else who goes as hard as Mrs. Dudley when it comes to teaching. She truly wants her students to be successful, and she pushes them to be their best. She has a super sweet personality as well!

What college are you attending, and why did you pick that school?

I am attending Loyola University in Chicago because they have an excellent nursing program and a beautiful campus. I wanted to go to school in Chicago because I love the city and am extremely ready for a fresh start with lots of new adventure.

What are your plans after college?

I plan to be working in a hospital as a nurse, either staying in Chicago or moving home to Kansas City. But a big possibility is travel nursing for the first few years after college.