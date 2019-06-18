Independence police found and arrested a suspect Monday evening just a few hours after he allegedly stabbed and carjacked a tourism volunteer at the Bingham-Waggoner Estate.

An officer located the victim's vehicle, near 23rd Street and Cottage Avenue, just a few blocks from the Bingham-Waggoner Estate, about 9 p.m. Monday, a little more than three hours after the attack happened in the site's parking lot.

The suspect, who has not yet been charged, got out of the car and tried to run away from police but was quickly caught with help from a K-9 officer.

The attack happened about 5:48 p.m. Monday at the historic site at 313 W. Pacific Ave., across the street from National Frontier Trails Museum. The volunteer was working there when the suspect assaulted her with an edged weapon – stabbed her with a pair of scissors “numerous times,” according to the dispatch call – and carjacked her in the parking lot. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, a White 2016 Honda HR-V, but he had been captured on recently installed cameras at the site, which helped police locate him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

“Our immediate thoughts are with this volunteer as they continue to recover, as well as family and friends who are supporting them today,” the city of Independence said in a statement Tuesday.

In addition to the recent camera additions, the city said, “We are looking at training and education opportunities for our volunteers and staff to provide them the information and resources they need to protect themselves.”