Name: Matthew Clark

School: Blue Springs South High School

Class Rank: 4/487

Academic honors: First student in South history to get 36 on ACT, top 1% of graduating class, Missouri Scholars 100 awardee, Principal Academic Honor Roll all four years, October 2018 Student of the Month, AP Scholar with Honor.

Major extracurricular activities: Swimming, marching and concert band, Scholars Bowl, Future Business Leaders of America, Technology Student Association, Modern Language Club.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. Davis, my pre-AP calculus teacher, because he inspired me to live my life for me while still being able to care about others.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I will be attending the University of Missouri for the good educational opportunities in engineering as well as a good financial aid package and having lots of opportunities to excel there.

What are your plans after college?

After college, from which I hope to graduate with a degree in some field of engineering, I plan to work and possibly someday start my own engineering firm.

Name: Nathan Gentry

High School: Blue Springs South High School

Class rank: 1/487

Academic honors: National Merit Finalist, Presidential Scholar Semifinalist, AP Scholar with Distinction, Senior Academic Excellence Award Recipient.

Major extracurricular activities: Scholar Bowl (Varsity Captain), FBLA (National Qualifier), Tennis, Jaguar Coders, Math Club.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

I have had so many fantastic teachers throughout my years in the district. The teacher that stands out in particular, however, is Mrs. Scranton, my third-grade teacher. That was my first year in public school and she made that transition smooth and welcoming while inspiring and challenging me to be my best.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall. I picked that school primarily for the Raikes School, which is an honors college that focuses on combining the worlds of computer science and business. The school provides a combination of quality curriculum and immense opportunities in industry that was unmatched in my other options.

What are your plans after college?

I envision my career beginning at a startup in web development, which may lead to founding a consulting company creating digital products for other brands. I would also like to work with educating others in STEM fields.

Name: Kylee Willis

High School: Blue Springs South

Class rank: 3/487

Academic honors: 2nd place (alongside my team) in The Most Awesome Northwest-Kansas City Programming Contest, top 1% of my class at time of graduation.

Major extracurricular activities: Jaguar Coders (coding club), Bookmarks (book club), Francophone (French club), National Honor Society, Cyberpatriot.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My most inspirational teacher was Mr. Monte Davis, as he helped feed the many ideas my friends and I had; his nerdiness inspired us to become more creative with our own. He also inspired a love for computer science within me, which, as it’s not a core subject, is probably something I would have only dabbled in without his classes.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I will be attending Mizzou come this fall. I chose Mizzou because of the quality of schooling, because it’s closer to home than a lot of other colleges, and because my mom went there and I thought it’d be cool to match that.

What are your plans after college?

After college, I’d really just like to program; I think I’ll try to get a job that combines programming and physics, as those are the two fields I currently like the most.