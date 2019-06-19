Terriers are awesome dogs. They are lovable and happy.

Many terriers are hunters and will sniff out moles in your yard and chase squirrels from the bird feeders. Animals Best Friends has two Boston terrier mixes who are looking for their forever homes.

Laverne and Squiggy are five years young. They lost their home when their owner had to move out of state and couldn’t take them along. These small cuties are sweet natured dogs who just want to be loved. Both Laverne and Squiggy do well with other dogs, cats and kids.

Squiggy loves going for walks and playing fetch. Scratch Squiggy’s back and he’ll love you forever. Laverne on the other hand just enjoys cuddling and getting a lot of attention. Both of these kids will make great family pets.

If you are looking for a dog to join your family and think that Laverne or Squiggy or both would be a good fit, please go to our website and complete an application. ABF does home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animals and family are a good fit.