The Jackson County 4-H Fair will span four days beginning this Thursday at Drumm Farm.

The fair’s schedule includes livestock shows and family-oriented events. The family fun night, held on Friday, will have booths, games and prizes. Game booths are provided by the Jackson County 4-H club. Tickets for booths will be available for 25 cents per ticket.

This year the contest day will be combined with the fair, and the horse show with the livestock show, said Porsha Seeley, the 2019 Jackson County 4-H Fair Chair.

“By combining these events, we hope to create engaging and action-packed fair days for everyone to attend,” she said in a press release.

The full schedule of events for the 2019 Jackson County 4-H fair can be found online at www.http://extension.missouri.edu/jackson/4hfair.aspx.

Drumm Farm is at 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road in Independence.