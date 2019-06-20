1 Independence Firefest – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Hosted by the Independence 76 Fire Company Historical Society, the free annual event is a showcase of fire apparatus from around the Kansas City area, including antique vehicles, along with other emergency agencies, police and EMS units. There will be fire truck rides, a raffle and door prizes.

2 Corks and Canvas – The annual event hosted by Blue Springs Downtown Alive! is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday along Main Street in downtown Blue Springs, between 10th and 12th streets. The free event includes free wine and spirits tasting (for guests 21 and older) and shopping among the works of more than 40 local artists, as well as live music, downtown restaurants and food trucks. Entertainers include Nicki Scruggs White and Darren Holland. For more information call 816-645-0287 or go to www.downtownbluesprings.com

3 LGBT Film Festival – The 20th annual Kansas City LGBT Film Festival opens Friday and runs through Tuesday at the Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th St., Kansas City. The five-day showcase, which had been at the Tivoli theater in years past, includes 50 LGBTQ films from around the region and world, and the opening day includes the Midwest premiere of the film “Gay Chorus Deep South” and a live performance from the Heartland Men's Chorus. For more information, call the festival hotline at 816-200-2059

4 Children's Performing Theatre – “Summer Fantasy,” a series of short plays presented by students from the Children's Performing Theatre of Independence workshops, is 7 p.m. Friday at the Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, at the corner of Truman and Noland roads. Tickets are $3 at the door. Call 816-325-7367 for more information.

5 Whole Person Expressions Art Exhibit – The ninth-annual year-long traveling show will be at the Mid-Continent Public Library North Independence Branch, 317 W. U.S. 24, through Monday. The exhibition celebrates artists’ abilities and unique talents, adding diversity to the arts community. “Expressions” breaks down some barriers that artists with disabilities face, offering art gallery experiences accessible to people of all abilities.