Centerpoint Medical Center says immediately after it learned a former nurse allegedly raped a patient last weekend, it made sure the nurse had no further contact with patients.

Centerpoint says it has since fired 35-year-old Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, a float nurse employed through the outside agency Parallon whom Jackson County prosecutors Wednesday charged with first-degree rape. According to court documents, earlier in the day Emmanuel called a fellow Centerpoint nurse with whom he had a relationship and said he had fled to his native country of Nigeria. An Independence Police detective tracked the number Emmanuel called from to a landline in New York City.

Emmanuel remains at large, and prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, the patient had asked Emmanuel to clean her after her catheter had leaked. After Emmanuel started to clean her, she said, he penetrated and assaulted her even though she told him more than once to stop. The patient had been given morphine for pain management, hospital records showed. Emmanuel then cleaned her and himself with her hospital gown.

The nurse’s friend said when Emmnauel first called her Monday, he said he was at the airport and was fleeing because he was being accused of rape but that it had been consensual sex.

“Upon learning of this incident, we immediately partnered with local law enforcement on the investigation and the nurse had no further contact with patients,” Centerpoint said in a statement released Thursday morning. “We began our internal investigation and involved the appropriate regulatory agencies.

“What is alleged to have happened to this patient is intolerable. This nurse has been terminated and is no longer employed with the hospital. We are focused on the health and well-being of this patient and are committed to providing her support during this time.”