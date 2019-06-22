Name: Anthony Cruit

High school: Blue Springs

Class rank: 6

Academic honors: Honor Roll, National Foreign Language Honor Society

Major extracurricular activities: Speech and debate, National Honor Society, Math Club.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. (Scott) Trusty, because his style of teaching, which is very lecture-intensive, works well with how I learn things and his passion and expertise in history really help inspire me to do my best to learn, because I know he is doing his best to teach.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

Truman State University, because it is a good in-state college. They also have good programs for my intended major.

What are your plans after college?

I am planning to become a teacher after graduating college in hopes of one day becoming a college professor.

Name: Isabelle Davis

High school: Blue Springs

Class rank: 3

Academic honors: AP Scholar with Honors, Missouri Scholars 100, Bright Flight, National Foreign Language Honor Society, Honor Roll.

Major extracurricular activities: National Honor Society. Health Occupations Students of America.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. (Scott) Trusty was my most inspirational teacher. He worked extremely hard to make sure his students are prepared and he cares a lot about his students and education.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

Mizzou, it’s in-state, so tuition is cheaper and it offers the major that I want to pursue.

What are your plans after college?

I plan to go to medical school and become a surgeon.

Name: Evan Lin

High school: Blue Springs

Class rank: 3

Academic honors: AP Scholar with Honors, National Foreign Language Honor Society, Honor Roll.

Major extracurricular activities: Speech and debate, Math Club, National Honor Society.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mrs. (Sharon) Erikson, because she’s nice.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

Princeton University, because it’s the best bang for the buck.

What are your plans after college?

Be alive and change the world.

Name: Kyle Seidel

High school: Blue Springs High School

Class rank: 2

Academic honors: Honor Roll, AP Scholar with Distinction, Summa Cum Laude, Top 1 Percent.

Major extracurricular activities: Chapter officer for Technology Student Association, Quad drummer in Golden Regiment marching band, National Honor Society, A+ Program Tutoring, Math Club.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. (Scott) Trusty because he took a very unique approach to seriousness in teaching while also entertaining the class that made him stand out. He also helped me realize the value in learning history.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

Truman State University because my eldest sister attended Truman and the university offered me great scholarships.

Name: Ethan Smith

High school: Blue Springs

Class rank: 1

Academic honors: National Merit Scholar, Bright Flight, Foreign Language Honor Society, AP Scholar with Distinction, Honor Roll.

Major extracurricular activities: DECA co-president (placed first at state DECA competition in sophomore and senior years), National Honor Society, Math Club, SPIRIT Council.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. (Scott) Trusty, because he both challenged and enabled me to be the best version of me.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

Mizzou, because they gave me the best offer and they offer various medical programs.

What are your plans after college?

Become a hermit that lives in the desert, or in all seriousness, be able to give back to the community.

Name: Johnathan Stokes

High school: Blue Springs

Class rank: 5

Academic honors: National Merit Scholar commendation, Bright Flight, AP Scholar, Honor Roll, Missouri Scholars Academy.

Major extracurricular activities: Technology Students Association, National Honor Society, Mr. Wildcat.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. (Ben) Burwell, because he showed me how much fun engineering could be, inspiring me to try to continue in the field. He made school and science fun for me, helping me to find something to be passionate about. Also, Mrs. (Angelia) Schnakenberg, who helped show me the importance of learning and understanding our world, and inevitably leading down the path of chemistry and chemical engineering.

What college are you attending, and why did you pick that school?

Mizzou, because it has a good chemical engineering program and I visited and liked the campus.

What are your plans after college?

Become a chemical engineer, in either carbon re-uptake or pharmaceuticals.