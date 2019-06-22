Sunday is the first day for consumer-grade fireworks sales in Independence, and a few tents in unincorporated eastern Jackson County have been allowed to sell since May 21.

In Blue Springs, the first day allowed for fireworks sales is July 1, also the earliest day residents are allowed to set off fireworks.

Fire officials always stress the importance of safety.

The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission says in 2017 fireworks were involved in 12,900 injuries severe enough to send someone to the hospital – as well as at least eight deaths. One injury out of seven was bad enough to require admission to the hospital, and 36 percent involved children 15 and younger. Half of the injuries were to people 20 and younger.

Eddie Saffel, assistant chief of the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, said the most common fireworks issues emergency responders deal with include fires from non-permitted items such as bottle rockets or sky rockets and not paying attention to how they're being used.

“They get into bushes, piles of trash or bushes,” he said.

Saffell said that even if it doesn't rain much between now and July 4, all the spring rains should lessen some fire risks.

“This year we should be OK; things are good and green and pretty wet,” he said.

Also, Saffell said, adults need to pay attention to keep the little children away from fireworks, as even sparklers can reach 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals, Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

Municipal rules

Independence now allows bottle rockets, though sparkler bombs, sky lanterns (aerial luminaries) and altered or combined fireworks remain prohibited. Fireworks can be set off in Independence 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and July 5 and 10 a.m. to midnight July 4.

In Blue Springs, fireworks can be discharged 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1-3 and 10 a.m. to midnight July 4. Bottle rockets and sky lanterns are not allowed.

In Grain Valley, sales can start next Wednesday, and fireworks can be discharged 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3-4 as well as Saturday, July 6.

In Lee's Summit, fireworks sales can begin after Sunday. Fireworks can only be discharged on July 2-3 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., and on July 4 between 10 a.m. and midnight. Before planning to shoot fireworks within the city limits, a fireworks use permit must be obtained each year. Permits are available free of charge from any licensed vendor in the city, online at cityofls.net or at City Hall during regular business hours. For questions about the fireworks, call the Lee’s Summit Fire Department at 816-969-1300, or visit cityofLS.net.

Safety first

Other basic safety reminders, courtesy of the National Fire Protection Association:

• Only ignite fireworks outdoors, on a smooth, flat surface (or according to instructions) and away from structures and flammable materials.

• Keep a garden hose or water source nearby when setting off fireworks.

• Be sure others are out of range of fireworks, and light just one at a time.

• Do not attempt to re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

• With sparklers, do not throw them, handle or light more than one at a time, hand a lighted sparkler to someone or stand close to someone with a lighted sparkler. Drop spent sparklers in a bucket of water.

Cities generally make it explicitly illegal to set off or throw fireworks in a way to injure others.

Independence has several specific rules: Don’t set off fireworks in a way that they land on someone else’s property. Don’t set them off within 600 feet of a church, school or hospital, within 100 feet of wherever fireworks are stored or within 300 feet of where ignitable liquids or gases are stored, or where there’s a gas pump or gas station. It’s illegal to set off fireworks in a vehicle, throw them from a vehicle, throw them at a vehicle or throw them under a vehicle.

Saffell said the most common injuries are to the hands and eyes.

“People are either holding them of looking at them because they didn't go off right away,” he said.

“For the most part, over the years we haven't had many injuries.”

Tents everywhere

Places for fireworks sales include:

Independence

• 13500 E. U.S. 40 (Hillcrest Ministries).

• 4545 S. Noland Road (Messiah Lutheran Church).

• 4201 S. Noland Road (Child Abuse Prevention Association).

• 3507 S. Noland Road (Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity).

• 2301 S. Sterling Ave. (Urban Life Ministries).

• 9150 E. Winner Road/U.S. 24 (Pop Warner Football).

• 16200 E. U.S. 24 (New Hope Baptist Church).

• 17523 E. U.S. 24 (Center Place Restoration Church).

• 3945 S. Bolger Drive (St. Mark's United Methodist Church).

• 16701 E. U.S. 40 (American Legion Post 21).

• 3844 S. Noland Road (Mill Creek Elementary PTA).

• 12401 E. U.S. 40 (Gospel Tract Society).

• 2337 S. Missouri 291 (New Covenant Ministries).

• 18801 E. 39th St. (Englewood Assembly of God).

• 1206 W. U.S. 24 (Group Against Childhood Hunger).

• 1420 S. Noland Road (Boy Scout Troop 173).

Blue Springs (starting July 1)

• 1100 S. Missouri 7, Price Chopper (Blue Springs Assembly).

• 3005 S.W. Missouri 7 (Blue Springs Parents Club).

• 1300 N. Missouri 7 (Dragons Booster Club).

• 2115 S. Missouri 7 (VFW Post 6603).

• 1201 N.W. Woods Chapel Road (Guardians).

• 1712 S.W. U.S. 40 (VFW Post 30).

• 1305 N. Missouri 7, Price Chopper (Sunset Optimist Club).

• 1901 N. Missouri 7 (Plaza Heights Christian Academy).

• 600 S.W. Missouri 7 (Blue Springs South wrestling).

• 603 S.W. U.S. 40 (Lighthouse Church).

• 1515 N.W. Woods Chapel Road (Committee for Youth Development).

• 1215 N. Missouri 7 (Pointe of Hope Lutheran Church).

• 499 S.W. Missouri 7 (Odd Fellows Lodge 497).

• 301 S.E. Route AA (Cornerstone Church of Blue Springs

• 750 S.W. Clark Road (New Hope Christian Church).

• 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway (Jaguar Pride Band Boosters).

• 625 Missouri 7 (Friends of the Golden Regiment).

• 1131 S.W. South Outer Road (Blue Springs Citizens Police Academy Alumni).