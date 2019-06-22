Mason graduates from University of Alabama

Hunter Ryan Mason of Blue Springs has earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama. Commencement was May 3-5.

He also made the president’s list this spring, with an academic record of 4.0.

Miley earns biology degree at Buena Vista

Amanda Miley of Independence recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Wade makes dean’s list at Arkansas State

Kayla Wade of Grain Valley made the spring dean’s list at Arkansas State University, one of 2,295 students to place on the dean’s list or chancellor’s list at the university in Jonesboro, Ark. Students on the dean’s list have a grade-point average of 3.6 to 3.79.

Central Oklahoma student scholarship

Halsey Shelly, from Independence, earned the Allie M. Mitchell Music Theatre Scholarship at the University of Central Oklahoma College of Fine Arts and Design. Shelly is a senior musical theatre major.

Massey earns theater degree at SEMO

Baylor Massey of Blue Springs is among Southeast Missouri State University's spring 2019 graduates.

Massey graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of fine arts degree in theater.

The university is in Cape Girardeau, Mo.