By proclamation of Mayor Eileen Weir, June 17 was designated as Erma Kinnison Day in Independence. Kinnison was born June 17, 1913 and turned 106 years of age this week.

She Kinnison grew up in Mill Grove in Mercer County, Missouri. She graduated from Spickard High School located nearby in Grundy County.

She married Floyd Kinnison and they farmed in Grundy and Mercer counties until 1978. After 1978, she moved to the Independence area, where she became a member of the First Christian Church, of which she is now the oldest member.

Mrs. Kinnison and her husband had four children, three of whom survived to adulthood: Gordon Kinnison, Magdalene Morgan, and Shirley Kinnison. Their surviving children are now all over the age of 80 years. She has five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Mrs. Kinnison enjoyed reading the mayor’s proclamation – for which she did not require glasses.