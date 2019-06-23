“The Breakfast Club”

What: Movie

Where: Rose Park, 1013 Park Ave.

When: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

How much: Free

About: Don’t you forget about John Hughes’ 1985 high-school classic in which a group of mismatched teens from different social classes compassionately collide. Rated R. www.rosemusichall.com.

Also tomorrow

Hot Summer Nights: Tales and Scales 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway; free. www.themosy.org.

To the Moon and Back: Apollo 11 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Public Library. www.dbrl.org.