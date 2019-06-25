The American Red Cross is looking for donors of all blood types for upcoming local blood drives.

Make an appointment downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming events:

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Unity Village, 1901 N.W. Blue Parkway.

• 10 a.m. to 2p.m. July 2, Jackson County Truman Courthouse, 112 W. Lexington Ave., on the Independence Square.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 2, Heritage Biologics, 255 N.W. Victoria Drive, Lee’s Summit.

– Examiner staff