From The Examiner during the week of June 23-28, 1969:

• ‘TRUMANS MARK 50th ANNIVERSARY TODAY” – It was in a “setting of love and devoted friendship” that the marriage was solemnized, says The Examiner’s account of the wedding of Miss Bess Wallace and Capt. Harry S Truman on June 28, 1919. “I always thought I would have a garden party when time came to celebrate our golden wedding,” Mrs. Truman confided this week. “But Mr. Truman just isn’t up to any of the handshaking it would take.” The former President, now 85, has had to curb his activities since a series of illnesses the past several years. As far as the Trumans are concerned the day will be spent quietly.

• “CARAVAN WILL PRESENT NIXON KEY TO CITY” – President Richard M. Nixon will become an honorary citizen of Independence when he is presented a key to the city on July 10 by a 45-member ambassador group from the First United Presbyterian Church, headed by the Rev. Tom Melton. “We have a private tour of the White House … and an appointment with the President,” Melton said.

• “TRASH BURNING? PROS AND CONS” – The double-barreled confusion that followed the passage of a no-burning ordinance and the halt of the free garbage pickup program produced varied reactions. Looking back at the storm of protests following the twin action by the city, one recalls that the protests were loud and long.

But now, nearly two months later, emotions seem to have stabilized and people, generally, are going about the normal business of living with only an occasional word of dissent about the affair. Most of the protests, in the beginning, were leveled at the city officials and these were mainly by telephone calls swamping the city hall switchboard. A few of the more voluble protesters sent letters to The Examiner. But by the same token, the newspaper received just as many letters favoring the no-burning ban.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of June 23-28, 1919:

• ‘PEACE TREATY SIGNED – WAR IS NOW OFFICIALLY OVER” – Signing of the peace treaty was begun at 10:30 o’clock Washington time. The official report to the State Department said President Wilson signed at 3:14 o’clock (Paris time). Dr. Hermann Mueller and Dr. Johannes Bell signed for Germany at 3:12 o’clock. The sojourn of President Wilson in Europe will come to an end Sunday when he starts homeward.

• “CHERRY PIES GALORE” – The year 1919 probably will be known in history as the year when an extraordinary cherry crop was raised. “This is the first season,” a man said the other day, “that I ever saw the crop so heavy it weighed down the branches like a big crop of apples.” When asked how he accounted for the extraordinary crop, E.A. Ikenberry, county farm agent, said today: “I think it was largely due to the prolonged cool weather, which is always favorable to the crop.”

