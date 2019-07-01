Anyone seeing emergency vehicles at Ray Miller Elementary on Tuesday should not be alarmed, as local law enforcement and emergency responders will be conducting a full-scale active assailant drill on the R-III campus.
The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature all variety of emergency response vehicles and personnel engaged in a training exercise.
The exercise is intended to help assess interagency collaboration and communication, school response, care of injured and patient transport, as well as law enforcement response.
Emergency services to conduct training on R-III campus Tuesday
Anyone seeing emergency vehicles at Ray Miller Elementary on Tuesday should not be alarmed, as local law enforcement and emergency responders will be conducting a full-scale active assailant drill on the R-III campus.