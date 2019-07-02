Duvet Inc. received approval of its development plan for a planned 54,000 square-foot expansion. The Blue Springs City Council approved the details of the expansion on Monday, set to give the company additional warehouse space.

The cost of the project will be $6.5 million, with $2 million of the total cost spent on construction materials.

The council also approved a 10-year property tax abatement for the company, and a sales tax exemption for construction materials during the construction process. Assistant Director of Community Development Mike Mallon said the company will be making a payment in lieu of taxes for the value of taxes it currently pays.

“We’re certainly not taking anything off the books that’s currently on the books,” he confirmed.

It is anticipated, according to council documents, that the sales tax exemption will amount to approximately $69,524.

The company, which handles distribution of various animal products, will see the project start later this year. Company President Todd Muenstermann said previously he hopes to see the expansion completed by the early portion of 2020. The company is filling its current building to a 93 percent capacity, and new warehouse space would ease the constriction. The company averages two to three new hires per year, and the expansion would also see that growth rate continue, he said prior.

“We don’t see that changing a lot,” he said.

Council Member Susan Culpepper described Durvet as a “good partner” for the city.

“We are very pleased that Durvet has decided to stay with us in Blue Springs,” she said.

Muenstermann thanked the council for its consideration and assistance in the project.