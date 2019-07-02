Independence Mayor Eileen Weir asked citizens to be mindful of neighbors, particularly military veterans and/or those who might suffer from PTSD if they choose to shoot off some personal fireworks.

Weir said she often finds the holiday and surrounding days can be difficult because of people violating the fireworks ordinance – thus generating citizen complaints.

“I, and I'm sure everybody else up there, receive complaints ,” she said, referring to other council members. “There are many people and pets that are disturbed (by fireworks).

“Celebrate, but celebrate safely, and be respectful of the community.”

Independence lifted its bottle rocket ban last year, though sparkler bombs, sky lanterns (aerial luminaries) and altered or combined fireworks remain prohibited. Fireworks can be set off in Independence 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Fourth of July.

Among the specific rules:

• Don’t set off fireworks in a way that they land on someone else’s property.

• Don’t set them off within 600 feet of a church, school or hospital, within 100 feet of where fireworks are stored or within 300 feet of where ignitable liquids or gases are stored, or where there’s a gas pump or gas station.

• It’s illegal to set off fireworks in a vehicle, throw them from a vehicle, throw them at a vehicle or throw them under a vehicle.

Independence's city fireworks show will be about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday from the grounds behind the Mormon Visitor Center on Walnut Street.