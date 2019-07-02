Events in July at the nature center at Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. More information at 816 to 228 to 3700, www.mde.mo.gov/burroakwoods and burr.oak@mde.mo.gov. Registration required for each participant except for “walk-in” events.

Critter feeding schedule: 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Discover what’s for dinner as the captive amphibians, fish and turtles enjoy their feast. The snakes are fed July 5 and 19. A walk to in event.

Ladybugs and Butterflies: July 10, 10 to 11 a.m. Learn why ladybugs and butterflies are two of our favorite insects and how they both go through a magical change.

Family Fishing: July 12, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Walk-in event. Learn fishing basics with provided equipment and worms and then practice your fishing skills. Kids who attend will be entered in a drawing at the end of the summer for a new fishing pole and tackle box. Program is presented at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond.

Lure Fishing: July 25, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Ages 12 to 18. Put down the worm and bobber and jump into the world of fishing with artificial lures. Learn the lure types and try to catch some fish. Dress to be outside, use insect repellent and sunscreen and bring a water bottle. This program is presented at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond.

Family Creek Exploration: July 13, 10 to 11 a.m. Walk-in event for families. Trek into a creek ecosystem to discover what depends on Burr Oak Creek for survival. Splish and splash in the mud and water in search of tadpoles, fish, insects and more. Bring water bottles and towels. Do not wear a swimsuit. Wear closed-toed shoes (no aqua socks). Program starts at the Bethany Falls parking lot.

Creek Crawl: July 18, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Splash and learn your way up a creek. Kids will explore the water for signs of wildlife and discover all the ways a creek is important. Bring water bottles and towels. Do not wear a swimsuit. Wear closed-toed shoes (no aqua socks.) Program starts at the Bethany Falls parking lot.

Crayfish Creekin: July 27: 10 to 11:30 a.m. (all ages). Look closely at one of Missouri’s unique creek dwellers, the crayfish. Bring water bottles and towels. Do not wear a swimsuit. Wear closed-toed shoes (no aqua socks). Program starts at the Bethany Falls parking lot.

Living on the Dark Side: July 13, 1 to 3 p.m. Walk-in event. Are you intrigued by the mysteries hidden within Missouri’s caves? Walk-in any time to learn how these damp and dark habitats give rise to some of the most peculiar creatures in our state.

Archery and Atlatl: July 17, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Discover the fun of these sports as a hobby or as hunting tools. We will teach the basics of each and have time to practice for more consistent and accurate shooting. Dress to be outside, use insect repellent and sunscreen and bring a water bottle. This program is presented at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond.

Summer’s Bounty: July 23, 9 to 11 a.m. For adults. Summer is a time of plenty for people and nature! Discover how to share in the bounty by learning to make jellies and how to pickle summer’s while harvest.

Intro to Entomology: July 20, 9 to 11 a.m. Ages 12 to 18. Take a closer look into the science of studying insects through hands-on activities, including making an insect collection. Take your collection and supplies home.

It’s a Bug’s Life: July 24, 10 to 11;30 a.m. Ages 9 to 11. Take a closer look into the life of insects and other creepy crawlies and how they help in our everyday lives. Dress to be outside, use insect repellent and sunscreen, and bring a water bottle.

Rockin’ & Readin’ Nature Tales: July 27, 11 a.m. to noon. Walk-in even for ages 2 and over. Join us for story hour as we lead you on nature adventures.