Programs in July at the South Independence Branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 13700 E. 35th St., Independence, 816-41-2050.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Registration is required for events. Go to www.mymcpl.org/events.

Book Group

Tuesdays, July 2 and 16, at 2 p.m.

Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

Monday, July 29 at 2 p.m.

Come meet like-minded people, enjoy lively discussion, learn which books inspire others, and talk about your favorite books! Call or visit a branch to find out what they are reading next. Unless otherwise noted, the book groups are geared towards adults.

Craft Group

Tuesday, July 9 at 6 p.m.

Join us to meet new people, create new items, and even learn a thing or two. Quilt, knit, scrapbook, crochet, and more! Call the branch for meeting details.

Journey to the Moon

Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m.

Discover how the Apollo Program and the Saturn V rocket took mankind to the moon, and take a closer look at select landing sites through high-resolution photographs taken by the lunar orbiter in 1967.

Family programs

Kid STEAM

Tuesdays, July 2 and 16, at 5 p.m.

Explore sciences, technologies, engineering, arts, and math. Bring it all to life! (Ages 6 and up.)

Meet a Guide Dog

Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m.

Learn the history of the guide dogs and how these puppies are selected and trained. You’ll then get to see a demonstration by one of these unique and talented dogs. (Ages 6 and up.)

Operation Wildlife Presents: Deluxe Raptor Program

Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

Join Operation Wildlife for a rare, up-close look at an owl, a falcon, and a hawk! Meet these beautiful birds and learn about their habits. (All ages.)

Play and Learn Time

Mondays at 4 p.m.

Fridays July 5, 12 and 26, at 10 a.m.

Enjoy a special preschool playtime that is designed to stimulate young minds and strengthen early literacy skills. We offer stimulating and fun activities as well as the opportunity to meet other preschoolers and their parents. The open playtime allows you to come and go as your schedule permits. (Ages 3 and up.). No registration required.

Space Warriors: The Force of Bacon

Tuesday, July 23 at 1 p.m.

Join Theatre of the Imagination’s Miles McMahon for an adventure that transports kids to a galaxy far away filled with silly jokes, crazy skits, and tons of audience participation. (All ages.)

Storytime for Families

Thursdays, July 11, 18 and 25, at 10 a.m.

Come share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. (All ages.)

Storytime for Toddlers

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

Enjoy this storytime for toddlers as we share the world of books with your child. Parents and caregivers will enjoy a fun and interactive environment with their toddlers that will engage and encourage those next steps into early literacy. Designed for toddlers between 18 and 36 months old and one-on-one caregivers. Program may require parental participation. (Ages 2 and up.)

Tech classes

Facebook

Monday, July 22 at 2 p.m.

Are you new to Facebook or would you like to learn more? Learn how to navigate the newsfeed, share updates with your friends and family, and how to change your privacy settings.

Tech Talk

Monday, July 15 at 2 p.m.

Whether you are a first-time computer user or have had lots of experience, there are always questions waiting to be asked about technology. Bring your questions to the branch, or just come to listen and learn from other participants. You can bring your own laptop computer or tablet.

Twitter

Thursday, July 25 at 2 p.m.

Tweeting is not just for the birds! Come learn about Twitter and how you can get started.

LinkedIn

Tuesday, July 9 at 2 p.m.

Are you interested in learning how to make connections with peers in your profession and stay up to date with the latest business trends? Come learn about LinkedIn and how you can get started.