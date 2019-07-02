Events in July at the Buckner Branch of Mid-Continent Public Library, 19 E. Jefferson St., Buckner. 816-650-3212. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sunday.

Registration is required for events. Go to www.mymcpl.org/events.

Beginning Ancestry Library Edition: Wednesday, July 17 at 2 p.m. Learn how to use Ancestry Library Edition in your genealogy research. This is a beginner-level. Basic computer literacy is needed.

Book Group: Wednesday, July 24 at 1 p.m. Come meet like-minded people, enjoy lively discussion, learn which books inspire others, and talk about your favorite books! Call or visit the branch to find out what they are reading next.

Facebook: Wednesday, July 3 at 2 p.m. Learn how to navigate the newsfeed, share updates with your friends and family, and how to change your privacy settings.

Kids at the Library: Tuesday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m. Discover, create, and play. Explore big ideas in a new way. (Ages 6 and up)

Meet a Guide Dog: Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. Learn the history of the guide dogs and how these puppies are selected and trained. You’ll then get to see a demonstration. Ages 6 and up.

Play and Learn Time: Thursdays, July 11, 18 and 25, at 10:30 a.m. A preschool playtime designed to stimulate young minds and strengthen early literacy skills. Fun activities as well as the opportunity to meet other preschoolers and their parents. The open playtime allows you to come and go as your schedule permits. Ages 3 and up.

Slither and Crawl: Tuesday, July 16 at 11 a.m. Learn more about the animals that slither and crawl in Missouri from what they eat to where they live. Ages 7 and up.

Storytime for Families: Thursdays, July 11, 18 and 25, at 10 a.m. Share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities and more. Designed for families of all ages.

Tommy Terrific’s Space Magic! – Tuesday, July 9 at 11 a.m. Join magician Tommy Terrific for an adventure across the galaxy filled with magical lessons about moons, stars, comets, and rockets. Ages 5 and up.

Living Dead Escape Rooms: Friday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. You have five minutes to escape from two zombie-themed mobile escape rooms. One is a bunker inhabited by the living dead. The other is a game devised by a sadistic showman. Can you do it?

Otaku Club: Thursday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. A celebration of all things anime, from Japanese culture and manga to cosplay and anime screenings.