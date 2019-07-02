Summer is here, and many people are gearing up for picnics and outdoor activities. Picnics are supposed to be fun and relaxed events where families, friends and especially food are a big focus. According to experts, foodborne illnesses increase during May through September.

Don’t let food poisoning spoil the perfect picnic. Before you pack the picnic, remember these five food safety tips to ensure that your family and friends enjoy safe food this summer.

Wash hands often. Proper handwashing could possibly eliminate half the cases of foodborne illnesses. Hands should be washed in warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds before preparing foods and after handling raw meat, poultry and fish. If soap and water are not available at your outdoor event, be sure to bring hand sanitizer or pre-moistened towelettes to wash up before and after handling food. A simple hand-washing rule is to always wash before handling food, eating, feeding children, and after touching raw foods,using the restroom, coughing, handling garbage or petting animals.

Keep raw meats and ready-to-eat meats separate. When juices from raw meats accidentally touch ready-to-eat foods such as salads or fruit, cross-contamination occurs, a leading cause of foodborne illness. Pack extra cutting boards and plates. To prevent cross-contamination, always use separate cutting boards: one for raw foods and one for ready-to-eat foods. Also, wash plates between uses or use separate plates and utensils: one for cooked foods; another for raw meat, poultry and fish.

Use a meat thermometer. According to a survey by the American Dietetic Association and ConAgra Foods, 80 percent of people do not regularly use a meat thermometer to check the doneness of meat or poultry. Hamburgers, steaks, and pork need to be cooked to 160 degrees. Chicken breasts need to be cooked to 170 degrees. A meat thermometer is the only reliable way to ensure foods are cooked to proper temperatures.

Follow the one-hour rule. When it comes to leftovers, over 30 percent of people report leaving foods out unrefrigerated for more than an hour in hot weather (90°F or above), an environment that allows harmful bacteria to multiply quickly. Watch the clock when eating foods in hot weather.

Keep hot food hot and cold food cold. Stock a well-insulated cooler with plenty of ice to keep foods below 40 degrees. Travel with the cooler in the air-conditioned back seat, not the trunk. Once you arrive at the picnic, keep the cooler in a shaded area to avoid direct sunlight.

Tracey Shaffer, RD, LD, is a Hy-Vee dietitian at the Blue Springs location. The information provided should not be construed as professional medical advice. Email her at shaffer@hy-vee.com.