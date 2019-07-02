Two Kansas City brothers pleaded guilty Monday and were sentenced – one to life in prison and the other to 20 years in prison – for the August 2017 beating, stabbing and shooting death of 26-year-old Michael Anthony High-Frump in northwest Independence. High-Frump's body was found dumped by the road in Kessler Park in northeast Kansas City.

Miguel Love, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action and was sentenced to life in prison. Antonio Love, 26, pleaded guilty to the same crimes and received a 20-year sentence from Circuit Judge Jalilah Otto. Both had been scheduled for trial later this month, facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, abandonment of a corpse and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, witnesses told police the brothers were retaliating against High-Frump for a February 2016 incident in which Antonio Love had been ripped off for $500 worth of drugs and beaten. Witnesses told police that on Aug. 16 Miguel Love encountered High-Frump at an Independence home. He had a gun, according to one witness, and kept High-Frump at the house while he called his brother Antonio and waited for him to arrive. Later, the brothers tied up High-Frump, beat him repeatedly and stabbed and shot him before they wrapped him in a blanket and loaded him into the trunk of a car.

Investigators searched the Independence house in question and found blood spots in numerous parts of the house and on several articles of clothing.