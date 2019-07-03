The Blue Springs Rotary handed out over $36,000 to nonprofits during its annual banquet. One charity, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, received a day on which Rotary volunteers built more than 40 beds to be distributed by the charity.

The Blue Springs Rotary also named resident Lyle Shaver as Rotarian of the Year.

The charitable contributions include:

• $2,500 – The Community Services League.

• $7,000 – Sleep in Heavenly Peace (includes the build day).

• $4,000 – Hope House, which runs shelters for victims of domestic violence.

• $2,500 – Job One, which provides jobs for adults with developmental disabilities.

• $3,000 – The Police Department for Girls of Fire, Life Sports, and RADD.

• $4,000 – The Rainbow Center for Communicative Disorders.

• $2,000 – YMCA.

• $500 – Boy Scouts.

• $500 – Girl Scouts.

• $2,500 – Downtown Alive!

• $1,000 – The Blue Springs School of Economics.

• $2,500 – BSED.

• $1,000 – GVED.

• $500 – Run for Rachel.

• $500 – The Grain Valley Assistance Council.

• $1,200 – Valley View for Business start up.

• $500 – Habitat for Humanity.

• $500 – Restore the Light, a human trafficking nonprofit.