Events in July at the Grain Valley Branch of Mid-Continent Public Library, 101 S.W. Eagles Parkway, 816-228-4020.

Hours:

• Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Closed Sunday.

Registration is required for events. Go to www.mymcpl.org/events.

Storytime for Families: 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Designed for families of all ages.

Play and Learn Time: 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Ages 3 and up. A preschool playtime designed to stimulate young minds and strengthen early literacy skills. Fun activities as well as the opportunity to meet other preschoolers and their parents. The open playtime allows you to come and go as your schedule permits.

Using Fold3: 2 p.m. July 11. Learn how to use Fold3 to access U.S. military records, including the stories, photos, and personal documents of the men and women who have served. This is a beginner-level class for adults. Basic computer literacy is needed to follow along.

3-2-1 Blast Off: 2 p.m. July 20. Ages 8 and up. Travel back to meet Galileo and Isaac Newton to learn about gravity. Build your own rocket and launch it with a mixture of solid (NaHCO3) and liquid (HOH) fuels and see it rise off the launch pad.

Mad Science: Walking on the Moon: 10:30 a.m. July 18. Ages 6 and up. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and learn about what it took to put the first man on the moon.

Now Playing for Kids: 6 p.m. July 9 and 23. Ages 6 and up. Escape to the library for an adventure on the big screen.

R.S.V.P. – The Royals Scholastic Victory Program: 10 a.m. July 16. Ages 6 and up. This program combines baseball with hands-on activities in math, science, history and grammar for a twist on our national pastime.

Summer Learning Spectacular Wrap-Up: 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. July 27. All ages. Celebrate your Summer Learning Program with fun activities. Earn SLP points too.

WeDo LEGO Robotics: Sail Storm: 10:30 a.m. July 13. Ages 8 and up. Build a LEGO sailboat that rides the waves of a tropical storm. Kids will work in pairs to make this simple robot.

Wings of Love Presents Awesome Birds: 10:30 a.m. and noon July 25. All ages. Some of the world’s most awesome birds take the stage to talk, perform tricks and sing.

Editing Video: 6:30 p.m July 8. Geared toward teens. Discover what it takes to get that perfect shot for video and photography. Get a chance to sit behind a camera and make your own history.

Internet Safety: 2 p.m. July 9. Protect yourself while surfing the web by learning a few of the more typical dangers found online and how to keep yourself and your information safe.