Local fireworks shows begin tonight. Officials remind those setting off their own fireworks to be safe and courteous.

The Independence Fourth of July celebration is at 9:30 tonight at the grounds next to the Mormon Visitors Center on Walnut Avenue. Festivities start at 7 p.m. There will be live music from the Red Head Express, a country music band of four sisters, along with snacks for purchase.

Lee's Summit's celebration at Legacy Parks begins at 6 this evening.

There is no “Red, White and Blue Springs” fireworks display this year due to school construction.

On Thursday, Sugar Creek has its 80th annual Fourth of July Parade at 11 a.m., beginning at the corner of U.S. 24 and Sterling Avenue. Fireworks are at Kaw Field at dusk (about 9 p.m.).

Worlds of Fun and Kansas City's Berkley Riverfront Park have fireworks Thursday evening.

Also Thursday, Missouri Town 1855, 8010 East Park Road, Lee’s Summit, is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The day includes historical interpreters will providing musket salutes and patriotic speeches; period music and dancing demonstrations; a game of an early version of baseball called “Townball;” and children's activities such as patriotic relays, watermelon seed-spitting contests and pie-eating contests. Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children and seniors, with children 4 and younger free.

The Truman Library & Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission. At 2 p.m. there’s a screening of “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” about a canine mascot from World War I.

Remember safety

The city of Blue Springs, like others, is encouraging residents to be conscious of how they celebrate the holiday. The city’s “Be a Good Neighbor” campaign emphasizes assertive police enforcement around the Fourth of July.

“We want our citizens to be able to enjoy their Independence Day holiday and celebrate by discharging fireworks if they so choose, but we also want everyone to be safe, legal and considerate of others during this time,” said Police Chief Bob Muenz.

Residents are asked to “be legal, think safe and play smart.”

Fireworks can be discharged in Blue Springs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday. During these times, police officers will have increased street patrol and law enforcement to make sure residents are complying with regulations.

Residents are asked to use city-approved fireworks only, which include those sold from licensed nonprofit tents set up throughout the city. The city has banned bottle rockets and aerial luminaries.

Residents are also asked to be mindful of their neighbors, surrounding buildings and to dispose of all trash and debris. An adult should be present when fireworks are discharged.

More generally, safety officials have these reminders.

• Keep a safe distance from fireworks – 25 to 40 yards for ground-based fireworks, and about 75 yards for aerial displays.

• Never allow young children to handle fireworks. Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.

• Use protective eyewear when using fireworks or standing nearby.

• Never hold lit fireworks in your hands.

• Never light fireworks indoors.

• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance.

• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

• Soak spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.