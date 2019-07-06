From The Examiner July 1-5, 1969:

• “SYMINGTON PAYS TRIBUTE TO HST” – Missouri Senator Stuart Symington, speaking at the annual community Fourth of July observance at the Truman Library, urged citizens to take quiet pride in the nation’s history and its present position of world leadership and the “boundless hopes it has for the future.” And he paid a tribute to “that great Missourian whom this great historical structure honors – Harry S Truman.”

“It was his courage and determination which checked the advance of totalitarian aggression during the dangerous Stalin years of the cold war,” Symington said. “And it was his wise and compassionate interest which laid the groundwork for legislation designed to grant a productive life of dignity to all Americans.”

Symington rode in the parade, which the former president reviewed from the porch of his home, preceding the program. Truman, now 85, was the speaker at every observance until 1967.

• “THE LITTLE BLUE CUT: ‘PENNY WISE AND POUND FOOLISH’” (an editorial) – Jackson County had another graphic demonstration of the vulnerability of the Little Blue valley to flooding this weekend. Although the river did not reach the high crest of 1961, it hit a crest of 25 feet at Lake City, and surging out of its banks covered hundreds of acres of valuable farm land and damaged residential property. It could have been prevented by the flood control program outlined and recommended by the Army Corps of Engineers. The flood of 1961 caused an estimated $870,000 loss, more than the $800,000 asked in the federal budget for a start on the program. This figure later was cut to $500,000 by the Nixon administration. In view of this weekend’s flooding, the cut appears to be a case of “penny wise and pound foolish.” The need for an immediate start on the program, which includes two large reservoirs and channel work along the normally placid stream, is urgent.

From The Independence Examiner July 1-5, 1919:

• “RATIFIES SUFFRAGE” (July 3, 1919) – This morning at Jefferson City the Senate adopted a resolution ratifying the woman suffrage amendment. The vote was 28 to 3. In less than 30 minutes after its introduction by Representative Walter E. Baley of Jasper County, the house adopted the resolution ratifying the woman suffrage amendment to the federal constitution on Wednesday. The vote was 125 to 4. (Among the four was Rep. Thomas Shepard, a Democrat from Jackson County.)

• “BLUE SPRINGS NEWS – HAPPENINGS AND SOCIAL EVENTS IN THE OLD SNI-A-BAR” – Harry Morris who is home from France was given a surprise party at the home of his mother, Mrs. Benjamin Berry, Friday evening. About 50 guests were present. … Dr. H.E. Williams has gone to Tulsa, Okla., for a six weeks stay. Dr. Morrell of Marshall has charge of his practice for the time.

• “TIREY J. FORD POST” – The new organization of the American Legion in this city will be known at Tirey J. Ford Post of Independence. This name was adopted Tuesday night. The name was considered an eminently fitted one, inasmuch as the rules of the general organization require the local posts to be named in honor of some soldier who fell in the war; the thoughts of the members spontaneously went back to the fateful days in France when this popular young member of Battery C fell victim to a German shell in heavy action.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox