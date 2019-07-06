San Antonio has been home to my family for over a century. Over the decades it has grown from a frontier town to the megalopolis it is today. It is where my mother Alice was born on a U.S. cavalry post in 1919. It is the city where my parents met in the early 1940s and fell in love. In the 1950s when we visited San Antonio during the hot summer months, my sisters and I chased fireflies in our grandparents’ back yard and turned peanut butter jars into glowing lanterns. And in 1975, it was the city where my parents moved after Dad’s retirement from the Air Force. After 30 years as a family moving from one base to another around the country, my parents bought their first home and settled in for the rest of the journey.

After my father passed away twenty years ago, mother remained in their home with all of the familiar family possessions and history intact. Since she passed away in February, just shy of her 100th birthday, my sisters and I have been faced with what to do with the contents of the family home she kept so beautifully and faithfully throughout our lives.

For as long as I can remember, Mother frequented antique shops and always returned home with a treasure or two that she could not resist or thought would be perfect for one of her four daughters. Since retiring, she and my father frequented local estate sales and enjoyed driving to small Texas towns like Boerne and Fredericksburg to do some antiquing. Gradually every surface, shelf, drawer and closet in the house became filled with treasures from those outings. She kept copious records of the date of each purchase and what she paid.

The task of sifting through all that our mother had acquired in her long lifetime has been overwhelming as we prepare to get the house ready for a new chapter in our family’s life. My sister Kim will soon move into my parents’ house and make it her own. But before that can happen, there will be an estate sale—a three-day event our mother never imagined would take place in her own home. The reality is, at our age, we all have homes filled with treasures from our own lives. Clearly, it’s time to let go of the furniture, lamps, silver tea and coffee services, sets of dishes, crystal cocktail glasses, and books that we’ve grown up with but don’t need, want, or have room for in our three households.

I recently spent a week in mother’s house with my sisters as we tackled the daunting task we’d long dreaded. Every drawer, cabinet, closet, box, and trunk in the bedrooms, living and family rooms, study, kitchen, washroom, bathrooms, porch, attic and garage had to be opened, gone through, and the contents sorted into Keep or Sell boxes. Three days after I flew back to Missouri, Kit and I drove back to SA, worked for two days with my sisters, filled the car with keepsakes, and drove back to Missouri—a 1,640 mile round trip that had to happen before the mid-July estate sale.

Revisiting the rooms of mother’s house took me on a journey back in time. We found my father’s canvas flight bag from WWII. To our amusement, it was filled with a pair of Dad’s camouflage, boot-foot duck waders with mosquito net and cap—last used when our family was stationed in Nebraska in the 1960s. We also found his flight suit from his decade of distinguished service as base commander of the Strategic Air Command Headquarters at Offutt AFB in Omaha. Amazingly we found boxes of Christmas ornaments mother decorated with pearls and tiny seashells when we were kids in the 1950s. Rather than being a sad occasion, we reminisced and became ever closer by our shared memories.

As we prepared ourselves to let most of our parent’s acquisitions go, we relived our childhood encapsulated in our parents’ home one final time. Those memories will stay with us for the rest of our lives—past chapters recalled as a new chapter in our family’s history reveals itself in the months and years ahead.

Cathy Salter is a geographer and columnist who lives with her husband, Kit, in southern Boone County at a place they call Boomerang Creek.