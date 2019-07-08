The Missouri Department of Conservation invites women to attend a free series of shooting clinics for beginners. The three-part series will consist of one night of classroom instruction and two nights of shooting on the range. Trained MDC staff will offer instruction on firearms parts and operation, ammunition, gun safety and shooting fundamentals.

The classroom portion will take place 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 or 8 at the MDC Northeast Regional Office at 3500 Baltimore St. in Kirksville. Participants must register and attend one of these two classroom sessions to be eligible to attend the sessions on the range.

Participants who attend the classroom session may participate in evenings on the shooting range, to follow: Session 2 will cover handgun and rifle training on Aug 14 or 15, and Session 3 will cover shotgun training on either Aug. 21 or 22.

Participants may register for whichever dates they prefer.

These clinics are free and open to women age 14 and older. Participants ages 14-17 years must attend with an adult. Space is limited and participants must preregister by visiting mdc.mo.gov/northeastevents and selecting the dates they wish to attend.

For more information, contact MDC Outdoor Skills Specialist Rob Garver at (660) 785-2420, or Rob.Garver@mdc.mo.gov.