For the past three days there has been an estate sale in Windcrest—the small, incorporated city in San Antonio, Texas where my parents retired in 1975. Mother would have loved it, except for the fact that it took place in her own home. As I walked my daily laps around our Missouri meadow early this morning, I imagined my mother sitting at the center of all the estate sale activity. She would be sitting in her rose colored wing back chair as she did when family came to visit the Riggs family home we lovingly called Ft. Windway.

Mother loved estate sales and religiously perused the weekly estate sale listings in the morning paper after she checked the Obituaries to make certain she wasn’t there. On many a visit, I drove her to sales in Windcrest and some of the posh neighborhoods in the area. All of the estate sale operators knew her and treated her royally. From her beautifully coiffed silvery hair to the way she carried her handbags in the crook of her arm, Mother mirrored Queen Elizabeth’s stately carriage as she moved through a crowd.

When Mother dressed up to go out for dinner, she walked with a silver-topped black cane. Doors opened and she was greeted by name in this city where she was born in 1919. Arriving at estate sales, the women in charge greeted her by name and I’m guessing took mental notes of her purchases over the years. I’m certain they took note of the advertisement that appeared in the paper last week announcing mother’s estate sale. “Windcrest Charmer, Three Generations, three-day sale.”

Among the treasures pictured in the ad are curio cabinets full of fine crystal water, wine and flute glasses from a time when my parents entertained. There’s also a sweet collection of cranberry glass that mother began collecting in the 1950s. Each time we were transferred to a new assignment, she installed glass shelves in the kitchen window. There her cranberry glass collection was transformed into a stained glass window by the light. Also featured is the kitchen copper collection that my father bought while in England in the 1950s and vintage Black Americana Quaker Oats posters, figurines and books mother collected after moving to Texas in 1975.

A large Chester drawer in the family room is filled with vintage monogramed linen tablecloths, napkins, and cotton sheets from WWI and the decades that followed when my grandparents lived on U.S. Calvary/Army posts from Texas to Panama, New Hampshire, Kansas, and Hawaii. For officers on post, dinners were formal and pressed linens a regular part of life. Bed sheets were starched, ironed and as crisp as the uniforms my grandfather wore throughout his military career as well as the uniforms my father wore during his 30-years as an Air Force officer.

After a week of washing, arranging, labeling, pricing, staging and advertising the items, Mother’s house was at last ready for the sale to commence. During those three days, I imagined Mother explaining the provenance of the Chinese jade fruit I bought for her in Hong Kong in the 1970s. Seated in their library, she shared her collection of children’s classics illustrated by N.C. Wyeth and Dad’s sets of Zane Gray and Will James westerns with prospective buyers.

But the guest bedroom was surely her favorite. It was a virtual museum of vintage hats in boxes from the original Frost Department Store in downtown San Antonio. Arranged on her lovely chaise lounge were imported silk neck scarves, dressy high heels, over-the-elbow silk gloves, furs, and beaded handbags once worn by my grandmother and mother in earlier chapters of their lives. As a collection, they are a window on fashion and culture in a period of San Antonio’s history that no longer exists.

Home now, I’m shining some of mother’s copper pots and incorporating items from my parent’s home that I couldn’t let go of yet. Someday, at a multi-generational estate sale of my own, I’ll be the one holding court and sharing stories, just like my mother Alice.

Cathy Salter is a geographer and columnist who lives with her husband, Kit, in southern Boone County at a place they call Boomerang Creek.