Columbia will continue its years-long effort to curb excessive drinking by presenting the public with proposed bans on cut-throat drink specials this week.

In November 2017 the Columbia Substance Abuse Advisory Commission gave the Columbia City Council recommendations to curb excessive drinking by limiting specials which offered free drinks and prohibited establishments from serving unlimited amounts of alcoholic beverages. The city will hold an interested parties meeting Monday at 3 p.m. at City Hall to discuss a new draft of the proposed restrictions.

The city sees the issue as an issue of public health. Steve Hollis, a human services manager for the Columbia/Boone Department of Public Health and Human Services, did not return multiple requests for comment.

Molly Borgmeyer, the former chair of the Substance Abuse Advisory Commission, told the council in an October 2017 letter that other actions to curb excessive drinking did not work.

“Alcohol abuse still exists and is a very real problem within the city of Columbia, specifically within the (Downtown Community Improvement District) and surrounding areas,” Borgmeyer wrote.

Jesse Garcia owns several bars and dance venues in Columbia including Roxy’s at 1025 E. Broadway, The Penguin Piano Bar at 1025 E. Broadway and The Social Room at 220 N. 8th St.

A protest organized by Garcia will start at 2:30 p.m. Monday outside City Hall.

Garcia did not return multiple requests for comment. Online Garcia has been among the most outspoken critics of the policy. In an online petition he created, Garcia said local businesses want “a few more cops, lower utility bills and free parking.”

“For the love of God stop it with all your do good nonsense policies,” Garcia wrote. “We’re already stressed, local businesses are dropping like flies, money is tighter than ever, rent is higher than ever and cost of living is among the highest in the state.”

Nic Parks owns Silverball, a bar with arcade games and pinball machines at 122 S. 9th St. Many bars in the city operate on a business model which charge charge cover fees, but give drinks away for almost free, Parks said.

Since Silverball’s inception, the business operated more on a daily low price model, Parks said. Silverball does not charge a cover fee, recently got rid of its $1 well drink specials and no longer holds bottomless cup specials, Parks said.

“It brings in the wrong clientele” Parks said of bottomless cup and below cost specials. “We never wanted this to be a thrift shop where you can get cheap drinks.”

In February the council heard recommendations for new drink special rules from city staff members.

An ordinance drafted after the February meeting would prohibit the sale of an unlimited number of drinks for one fixed or cover price, free alcoholic beverages, the sale of more than one alcoholic beverage for the price of one alcoholic beverage and the sale of alcoholic beverages for less than what the business pays for that drink.

The rules would not apply to private catered events if a contract is signed between the business and event sponsor at least 72 hours in advance.

Members of the Columbia Police Department, Finance Department, Department of Public Health and Human Services and Law Department will provide an overview of the new regulations and answer questions at Monday’s meeting.

A 2015 report compiled for the Downtown CID first identified some of the problems the rules seek to address. The non-profit Responsible Hospitality Institute helps communities create vibrant business districts with the help of responsible businesses. Plans created by the group try to reduce crime and public safety, but also minimize quality of life impacts, according to its website.

A report the group complied for the Downtown CID noted that underage and excessive drinking are serious problems in Columbia. Businesses compete primarily on the price of alcohol and drink size, the report said.

Often non-alcoholic beverages cost more than alcoholic beverages, the report said.

Underage patrons may also be among heavily intoxicated people. Some establishments refuse to turn away attractive females who say they forgot their identification, the report said. Overall, one-third of University of Missouri students have been served alcohol when they were already intoxicated, the report said.

The report noted that Columbia is well-known for its business-friendly culture. Businesses who repeatedly violate rules usually receive leniency to the point where public safety is jeopardized, the report noted.

“Appropriate responses to intervene with chronic offenders will level the playing field for the business climate so that businesses can compete on quality and entertainment offerings rather than drink prices and sizes,” the report said. “A lack of tough consequences or accountability beyond a ‘slap on the wrist’ for businesses and students helps to perpetuate such behaviors.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said the issue is no laughing matter.

From 2008 through 2017, drinking-involved accidents in Boone County killed 58 people and injured 613 others, according to MSHP data. A February memo to the council said that from 2014 to 2016 Columbia had the third-highest number of alcohol-involved fatal crashes statewide, trailing only Kansas City and St. Louis.

Between 2012 and 2016, 36 percent of Boone County driving deaths involved alcohol, according to the memo, six percent higher than the statewide rate.

Seventy-four percent of Missouri college students reported using alcohol, according the Missouri Assessment of College Behaviors, a yearly study conducted by a group representing 21 public and private colleges and universities in Missouri.

Twenty-three percent of students reported binge drinking, a decline of 2 percent from last year’s study, the report said. Fourteen percent of students reported driving after drinking and 21 percent rode in a car with someone who drove after drinking.

MU has a seat on the Substance Abuse Advisory Committee.

"We are looking forward to seeing the feedback on these proposals, and we aver very grateful to have a voice in the conversation," MU Wellness Resource Director Christy Hutton said in a statement.

Missouri is one of 18 states without bans on drink specials. Twelve states ban drink specials and 20 states restrict drink specials.

Prior to last year, the state prohibited any advertisement or display outside establishments which advertised sales prices of drinks discounted below cost. The same discounts could be advertised inside establishments.

Last July the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri said the rules effectively prohibited any media advertisement of price discounts with a few exceptions.

A ruling by the Western District Court said the rules were intended to curb excessive drinking. The court agreed the state has substantial public-health interests in curbing underage and excessive drinking, however the court found the state did not show that this rule set lowered rates of over-consumption or underage drinking.

Ultimately the court ruled the state enforced rules on alcohol advertising inconsistently. Lathrop Gage attorney David Waters said Columbia may find more success in curbing excessive drinking by going to the heart of the problem.

“If you look at what Columbia is doing, they’re not prohibiting advertising the special, they’re prohibiting allowing the special in the first place,” Waters said.

Parks, from Silverball, does not believe in government regulation. Some rules, like the two for one or below cost provisions, could be easy to get around or hard to enforce, Parks said. Still, he knows excessive and underage drinking pose severe dangers at bars like falling over balconies or alcohol poisoning.

He read the proposed ordinance and feels like the city is going about the issue the right way. If the city enacts the rules, bar owners should focus on providing their patrons with better entertainment in lieu of cheap drinks, Parks said.

“This could benefit all bars by effectively raising our margins a bit,” Parks said. “I would be for anything that regulates and helps control underage drinking.”

