Diana Johnson was already making plans to teach first grade again this fall. She’d done some work to get her room ready and was set to be the instructional leader for the first grade teachers.

Then Kirksville Primary School Principal Ernest Motley announced in June he would be resigning to take a similar position near St. Louis. Suddenly, Kirksville had an opening, and it happened to be exactly what Johnson wanted to do for the next step in her career.

It’s been a whirlwind - and that will continue for a while - but Johnson is excited for the challenge of leading the Kirksville R-III School District’s kindergarten, first and second grade building in the 2019-20 school year.

“When this came available, I thought about it for a little while. It’s going to impact my family and me and after thinking about it, we talked about it, and this is what I’ve wanted to do,” Johnson said. “I had to take a chance. I did. And it’s worked out. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. It’s overwhelming, but in a really exciting way. I go to bed thinking about it, I wake up thinking about it. It’s all a good, fun level of stress.

“I jumped on the opportunity because I really think Kirksville is the place where people make the difference. We found a home here and I love it here. I like the community and the people are really supportive and dedicated. It’s a good fit.”

Johnson is originally from Chicago and came to Kirksville to attend college at Truman State University. She started as an exercise science major and ended up with a master’s degree in special education.

She originally wanted to begin her career in St. Louis, but was hired for an internship with the Kirksville R-III School District. The district hired her to its faculty the following year.

“So I stayed another year. And then another. And another. And 13 years later, I’m here,” Johnson said with a laugh.

She spent half of her Kirksville career in special education before becoming a classroom teacher at both the elementary and primary schools. She started working toward her administration degree, wanting to eventually become a principal.

“I really love working with people. In the classroom I’m working with kids all day, which I love. I think being an administrator I’ll be able to work with kids, and teachers, and parents and the community, really working with people all day long,” Johnson said. “No day is ever the same. It keeps you on your toes. I really like that about it. It’s challenging, but it definitely has some big rewards when you see the gains we’re making.”

Johnson doesn’t plan any major changes for the Kirksville Primary School, saying one of the goals is to create a seamless educational experience for students and parents as they move through different grade levels and buildings. She said classrooms will be implementing a phonics program and the school is looking into adding a sensory hallway.

Johnson also said she wants the Kirksville Primary School to engage with the community as much as possible. She said Kirksville and the surrounding area have an abundance of resources that many families might not even know are out there.

“I’d really love to start working with agencies and sharing their information with parents, so our kids aren’t just home and school - there’s other things out there for them,” she said.

Johnson said young students are like sponges, soaking up everything put in front of them. She recalled a story from her first year teaching first grade when she was reviewing material from the previous day’s lessons. The students were rattling off answers left and right, much to her surprise.

When she asked how it was they knew all of this, they looked at her quizzically.

“‘Well, you taught us,’ they said,” Johnson said. “It was really eye opening how much they can learn and pick up on.”

Johnson wants to foster that love of learning and help students embrace their mistakes, understanding those are just part of life and the overall learning process.

And she wants to help them understand what they are capable of achieving.

“I want kids to know what opportunities are available for them so they can set goals,” she said. “We want to help them create dreams of their own.

"I’m looking forward to working with a talented group of administrators who are forward thinking and excited to empower our students. I believe I can learn a lot from them. I’m also anxious to get to work with so many more teachers, parents and students on a daily basis. My goal is for us to rise up to the challenge of teaching the ‘whole child’ and helping students to develop a love of learning and realizing their potential for the future.”