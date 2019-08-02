WHAT: City Theatre of Independence presents Playwright Festival 2019, a series of eight short, original plays directed and performed by metro area residents. Plays were selected from submissions from around the country.
WHERE: Powerhouse Theatre at the Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion Ave., Independence (corner of Truman and Noland roads).
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday (Thursday was opening night).
HOW MUCH: General admission tickets are $10.
WHAT'S THE SHOW ABOUT: The plays to be performed are (directors in parentheses):
• “Mamma's Things” by Marj O'Neill-Butler (Abbey Briscoe).
• “Pit” by Scott Mullen (Joseph Sheppard).
• “The Broken Heart of Lise Meitner” by Germaine Shames (Nancy Eppert).
• “Mom” by Bruce Bonafede (Emily Ritoch).
• “Lucy in the Sky with Donna” by Jean Hartley Sidden (Katia Milazzo).
• “Bullet Always Wins” by Erik Christian Hanson (Michael Morris).
• “Marked for Deletion” by Rex McGregor (Savannah Justice).
• “A New Year at the Sun” by Margie Semilof (Michael Masterson).
CAST
Many of the actors appear in two of the shows. They include:
Nancy Eppert
Jenny Schroeder
Melissa Nisly
Michael Daniels
Michael Masterson
Arwen Como
Stephanie Flanagan
Steve Rice
Patricia McLaughlin
Michael Daniels
Jesse Hamm
Abbey Briscoe
Vickylyn Acuna
Becky Como
Mellisa Rice