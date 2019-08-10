The Center for Missouri Studies opened Saturday, a transformative event for the venerable repository of documents, books, art and other items important to understanding how our state evolved.

In many ways, it also symbolizes the transformation in historic research that has accompanied the development of the internet.

I learned firsthand just how important that transformation is while researching Life During Wartime, the Tribune’s daily report on the Civil War in Central Missouri published from 2011 to 2015.

For those who don’t recall it or are new to the Tribune, I wrote a daily as-it-happens report of events exactly 150 years prior, telling the story of the Civil War and its impact on the people of our region. It was one of the most personally fulfilling things I have ever done as a journalist.

The society played a big role as a source of material for the series, both at its former cramped quarters in the ground floor of Ellis Library and through its online offerings. Before the advent of the internet and the revolution in computer technology, the series would not have been possible, at least not the way it was delivered.

As anyone who ever embarked on a major research project involving libraries or archives, it is time-consuming and often frustrating as you search for material. Before the internet and text-searchable scanned documents and books, the researcher relied heavily on indices and card catalogs to find information about any particular person, event or place.

Once a likely item was discovered, a trip to the stacks of books or drawers of microfilm was next. If the item was there, it had to be read on site while you take notes, or taken home on bad copies for review.

Relying on indexes meant anything that wasn’t indexed was likely to be missed, no matter how important it was. Even a properly indexed item can be overlooked.

While researching Life During Wartime, I saw an entry for the Journal of the Missouri House of Representatives from the special session where members in attendance voted on secession. It was long thought to be lost.

The Missouri Senate journal from the same session was recovered by a Union regiment in Mississippi and has long been studied.

I asked for the item to be brought out and I was the first person in years to look upon the 48 hand-written pages. It had been hiding in plain sight.

Even while I was researching the series, technology advanced, speeding up my work. The society installed computer microfilm readers capable of making a sharp digital image of the page on screen. The software also allowed me to change the brightness and contrast, revealing text that was hidden from view by black splotches on the original microfilm.

And instead of transcribing or taking notes from a microfilm image, I could scan it and go. In an hour I could collect more than it took me all day to gather when I started.

The rapidly expanding of online offerings also saved me from the frustration of not finding a book or document listed in an index. Where once you were limited to obtaining material during the hours that the libraries and research centers are open, now you can find vast amounts on line, at no charge, at times convenient to you.

When Google tells you that it has digitized a rare book in a library thousands of miles away or overseas, all you have to do is click on it to have it at your fingertips.

And no more trying to take enough notes to be sure you have everything that may be relevant to your work and returning to the library or archive when you realize you don’t. On many of the sites, the originals are reduced to text, so you just cut and paste and make corrections when character recognition makes mistakes.

The Center for Missouri Studies is the next step in that transformation. More and more of its material will be put online, and as we commemorate the bicentennial of Missouri becoming a state in 1821 the society will take a lead role. Over the next two years we will get a more complete picture of our state’s origins and development, from the intrusion of Europeans on the native population beginning in the 17th century to its current place and a big part of that will come from materials in the society’s collection and new methods of studying it.

"The materials contained in this building are our patrimony," society director Gary Kremer said. "They are the collected memories of our ancestors, passed down to us for sacred keeping."

In his second annual message to Congress, known today as the State of the Union Address, President Abraham Lincoln took a moment from a discussion of more routine matters of war and government to remind members that the future was watching them. The words were read by a congressional clerk, because in those days presidents didn’t give an annual speech to Congress.

“Fellow-citizens, we cannot escape history,” Lincoln wrote. “We of this Congress and this administration, will be remembered in spite of ourselves. No personal significance, or insignificance, can spare one or another of us. The fiery trial through which we pass, will light us down, in honor or dishonor, to the latest generation.”

We, too, will be remembered for what we do. On Saturday, we did something good.

Rudi Keller is news editor for the Tribune. He can be reached at rkeller@columbiatribune.com