The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District is asking community members not to call emergency services if they see a large amount of smoke on Martin Springs Drive in Phelps County.

Friday night, Rolla Rural Fire Protection District and Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to a residential fire at a vacant house on Martin Springs Drive. Firefighters were unable to safely extinguish the entire structure due to the condition of the house that has been vacant for a long period of time, the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District said on Saturday.

The structure will continue to burn throughout Saturday putting off a large amount of smoke, the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says, adding that community members shouldn’t call 911 because emergency services are aware of the residential fire.