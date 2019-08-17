Author’s note: This is the fifth in a series of articles chronicling the Offutt Family Vacation.

It’s not easy to keep a 4-year-old focused while on vacation.

Scratch that.

It’s not easy to keep a 4-year-old focused while they’re awake. Preschoolers are intelligent, can operate a television remote control better than you, know how to make toast and can manipulate words like a lawyer. Try to occupy them with anything less than an electronic device and they have the attention span of a squirrel on espresso.

This includes exploring the wonders of nature. As we entered the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, I waited for anything – absolutely anything – to come from the back seat. The Preschooler was quiet, which meant she was plotting against us.

The Garden of the Gods is a beautiful and awkwardly named nature park. These 1,367 acres, filled with beautiful red sandstone spires and boulders, walking trails and actual animals, began as a money-making venture because, you know, America. It’s now free to visit and given the fact the Offutt Family Motto is, “If it ain’t cheap, we ain’t doin’ it,” the fee fit our budget perfectly.

“What do you want to see in the Garden of the Gods?” I asked the family as we entered the park.

“Zeus,” the Boy said, though he knows full well Zeus lives on Mount Olympus.

“I want to see Jesus,” the Girl said. I usually flinch at sacrilegious things my family says, but for some reason in the Garden of the Gods, I was OK with it.

“How about you, kiddo?” I asked the Preschooler.

“I wanna see my best friend.”

Given the fact her best friend was 640 miles away and unable to legally drive a car for at least 12 years, we had a better shot at seeing Jesus.

We ventured into the park.

It’s OK to find a nature trail dotted with seasoned hikers, Nalgenes and homemade granola.

What’s not OK is to put average Americans on a nature trail in 100-degree heat unless the goal is feeding coyotes. After deciding to punch any cheerful passersby who said it was a “dry heat,” we started our walk.

“I’m tired,” the Preschooler said after the fun of marching through red dust and semi-arid scrub wore off, which was about five minutes. “I’m sweaty. I wanna go home and watch TV.”

That’s the complaint I’d been waiting for, and it fit the Offutt Family Maxim perfectly: “Nature – it’s not for everyone.”

After tromping in the dirt, counting the different types of animal scat and posing for photos in front of rocks, we decided to do something the Offutts love to do – have lunch in an air-conditioned building.

“Hey, look,” my wife said as we walked back to the car.

Standing on a boulder atop a hill with his arms stretched wide was a bearded man in his 30s dressed in white.

My wife elbowed our daughter, “You said you wanted to see Jesus.”

That she did, and the guy on the rock looked like a life-sized version of Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue.

Maybe the Garden of the Gods isn’t awkwardly named after all.

Next week: The final chapter.