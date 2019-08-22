Brings over 860 people downtown

More than 860 people crowded the streets and businesses of downtown Moberly last Saturday for the Taste of Missouri Wine Stroll. The annual fundraiser for the Safe Passage Domestic Violence and Crisis Intervention Center has grown nearly every year since its inception.

The shelter raised approximately $37,000 from this year’s event, which featured over 20 vendors, including several wineries, breweries and distilleries from around Missouri, Safe Passage Co-Director Kelly Pedigo said. This year’s wine stroll brought in about 200 more people than last year, which is beneficial to the downtown businesses, said Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Megan Schmitt.

“The feedback I’ve gotten from the wineries is that their sales were good,” Pedigo said. “That kind of fluctuates year-to-year, but it seems like everybody was actually buying the wine. They’re eager to come back.”

Money raised from the wine stroll is very valuable to the shelter because of its unrestricted use, Pedigo said. It helps the shelter pay for general operating costs, which are not always be covered by grants. The money also helps with grant matching, Pedigo said. Often when the shelter has a grant opportunity, it has to raise 20 percent of the grant funding amount as a match.

“So we turn $2 into $10,” Pedigo said. “It’s very important, because it’s so hard to raise those funds, especially in a rural area like this.”

The wine stroll began out of a need for more funding, Pedigo said. The shelter’s previous annual fundraising event was not collecting enough money to combat government funding cuts.

“When this started, the shelter was in a really bad shape,” Pedigo said. “Government funding had cut after cut. ...Those were dark times around here.”

When the wine stroll started 11 years ago, the shelter had undergone a series of funding cuts from various revenue streams, Pedigo said. One grant was cut by 20 percent, and eventually went away all together. In 2014, the shelter also lost out on a $19,000 grant through the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

What helped right the ship for the shelter was a Neighborhood Assistance Program through the Missouri Department of Economic Development, which offers significant tax credits, Pedigo said.

Taste of Missouri Wine Stroll was based on a similar event held in Boonville.

Prior to the stroll, Safe Passage held an annual rodeo. The rodeo had a lot of overhead cost and risk, so the shelter opted to have a safer fundraiser, Pedigo said.

“This was something you could kind of dip your toes into,” Pedigo said. “We started off really small with almost no overhead, then we started to grow it as people because more interested.”

Along with the diminished risk and lower cost of the fundraiser, the wine stroll gives the shelter a chance to collaborate with a wide variety of different community organizations, Pedigo said.

“You’re working with Main Street, the Chamber and the city,” Pedigo said. “It’s just an opportunity for us to collaborate with so many different entities and have a common cause. I like that it brings people downtown too… It’s kind of a win-win for everybody.”

Several tastings were hosted in various shops around downtown, including A Stroke of Magic, Coach Light and Encore 2.

“We heard from a couple of businesses that they had a really good crowd,” Schmitt said. “There were a lot of attendees that hadn’t participated before, and they seemed to really enjoy our downtown and the wineries.”

The stroll also helps promote tourism for downtown Moberly, she said.

“Having events like this downtown, is always a wonderful way to showcase our assets, community and the quality of life we offer here,” Schmitt said. “And of course, the point of having these events is we’re hoping people will decide to do it again.”

