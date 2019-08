A Camdenton toddler is in serious condition after being run over by a vehicle backing into a driveway.

Javin Jimenez, 1, was run over by a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT as the driver Ronda F. Ritchie, 59, was pulling into their driveway. As the vehicle backed up, the right rear tire travelled over Jimenez. Jimenez was transported by Life Flight to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.