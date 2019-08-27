A former Columbia Area Career Center teacher was sentenced Monday to five years probation for having sexual contact with a student.

Court records show 30-year-old Sean T. Diestel pleaded guilty May 20 before Presiding Circuit Judge Kevin Crane to a single count of sexual contact with a student, a class E felony. On Monday, Crane sentenced Diestel to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, but suspended the sentence and ordered he serve five years probation.

Diestel was represented by attorney Rusty Antel, who declined to comment following the hearing.

Columbia police began investigating in May 2018 when the 17-year-old victim came forward to report the abuse. Officer Latisha Burns wrote in a probable cause statement she was a student when the crimes occurred, between September and December of 2017, and enrolled in a class taught by Diestel at the Columbia Area Career Center.

Diestel was hired by Columbia Public Schools in 2015 and placed on leave May 4, 2018, the same day the investigation began. His employment ended on May 29, according to district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark.

At the time of his arrest, Diestel was on probation for fourth-degree domestic assault. His probation was suspended in June 2018 but no final disposition has been made, with a probation violation hearing scheduled and continued nine times. A hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 4.

The charge was filed after he choked his wife during an argument in January 2017 at their home.

Police wrote in a probable cause statement for the assault charge the couple were in an argument and the now ex-wife poured water on Diestel while he was in bed. Diestel then jumped from the bed and put his right hand around her throat and pushed her against the door.