Flash flooding has caused tens of thousands of dollars of damage to a St. Louis-area wolf sanctuary.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that flooding last week caused mudslides at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka, Missouri.

American red wolves, Mexican wolves, painted dogs and foxes live at the center.

CEO Virginia Busch says none of the animals were injured. She says they hunkered down during heavy rainfall and took shelter in their dens.

But Busch says the flooding caused between $40,000 and $50,000 in damage to the center. She told the newspaper that rain eroded wolf enclosures and mud clogged the drainage system, leaving a pool of water in the painted dog area.

The sanctuary raised more than $14,000 to help pay for repairs within a week of the flooding.