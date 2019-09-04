Mackey family holds 43rd annual reunion

The 43rd annual Mackey Family Union was held Sunday at the A.H. Domann Memorial Park in Auxvasse. There were 64 people in attendance.

These are the descendants of William Peter Mackey and Edna Mary Williams Mackey and their children. Deceased children include Raymond, Laura (Mackey) Griffith, Dorotha (Mackey) Waymack and her twin brother Dale Mackey, Lawrence, Noah, Alfred, Floyd, Wayne and Amanda Ruth.

A carry-in dinner was held around 1 p.m. Attendants played music, took pictures and visited with each other.

Those attending from out of state were: Mike and Barbara Higgins of Atchison, Kansas; Lyle and Donita Mackey of Luther, Oklahoma; Tawnya Weaver of Wichita, Kansas; Cleta Weaver of Mound City, Kansas; Rick and Cindy Billman, Miley, Elyse and Chey Billman of Marthasville, Indiana; Kay Lankford of Valencia, California; Dawn Smithee of Everton, Arkansas.

Those attending from out of town were: Jim and Cathy Hanlin of St. Patrick; Arlie and Becky Mackey of Fulton; Dwayne Mackey of Mount Vernon; Chris Nance of Paris; Roger, Niki, Chase and Clark Atkinson of Jefferson City; Channing and Cohen Atkinson of Columbia; Jessica Silver, Audrey, Grant, Carly and Morgan of Foristell; Mary Layman of Farber; Katie Warren, Emylin, Ariston and Jason Graham of Centralia; Sherry Sumpter of Williamsburg; Andrea Smithee of Hatton.

Those attending from Mexico: Mary Anna Mackey; Terry, Seth and Kaysn Mackey; Carl and Kay Nance; Keven and Julie Nance; Carley and Josh McCoy; Nell Mackey and Louise Dudley.

Those attending from Auxvasse, Missouri: Monty Mackey; Michael and Jonie Mackey; Bruce Mackey, Kyle and Eric, Molly Ruppert, Braden, Leilonnie, John, Serena plus 2 guests; Nathan and Kem Mackey; Roger and Debbie Atkinson.

A great time was had by all. The 44th annual Mackey Family Reunion is planned for Sept. 6, 2020.